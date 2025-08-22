Groupama Asset Managment Sells 150 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in FedEx were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $663,100,000 after buying an additional 273,478 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.0750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.10. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.