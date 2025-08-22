Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 98,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 913,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ADM opened at $61.1250 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.