Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $533,000 Investment in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $38.5250 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

