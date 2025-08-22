Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Trading 18.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 207,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 41,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Graphano Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

