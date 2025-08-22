Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Glencore Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.
Glencore Company Profile
