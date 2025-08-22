Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.2450 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

