Genpact Limited $G Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,135 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Genpact by 4.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $44.4580 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

