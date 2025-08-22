GENFIT (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GENFIT (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GENFIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

GENFIT Stock Down 1.6%

GNFT opened at $4.2490 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GENFIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Institutional Trading of GENFIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GENFIT S.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GENFIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

