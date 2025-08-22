Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after buying an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $93.96 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

