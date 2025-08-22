Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 693.5% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

