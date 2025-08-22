Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.72 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMT stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

