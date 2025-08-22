Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF $NUDM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,682 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

NUDM stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.3850. The stock has a market cap of $584.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

