FirstService Corporation $FSV Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,815 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of FirstService worth $151,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstService by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after acquiring an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $197.34 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $201.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

