Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.86.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $139.0050 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $7,377,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 154.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 467,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 243,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,838,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

