Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXFY. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Expensify Stock Up 1.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.6001 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,498,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,051.20. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,609 shares of company stock valued at $185,706. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

