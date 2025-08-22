Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 130.38% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

