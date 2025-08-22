ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, adeclineof23.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SIXA opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $448.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIXA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,148,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,748 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

