Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.87, but opened at $86.00. Estee Lauder Companies shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 4,128,353 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $189,663,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after buying an additional 1,892,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 1,317,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

