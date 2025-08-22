Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.6870 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $447,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.