Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,250 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $125.76 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

