Eric Roberts Purchases 5,076 Shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric Roberts acquired 5,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $157,757.10. This represents a 10.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CalciMedica Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CALC stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.33. CalciMedica Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CalciMedica by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in CalciMedica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

