Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) vs. Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Critical Contrast

Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Envoy Medical
|-10,961.26%
|N/A
|-236.14%
|Beta Bionics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Envoy Medical
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Beta Bionics
|0
|4
|7
|1
|2.75
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Envoy Medical
|$220,000.00
|115.43
|-$20.80 million
|($1.43)
|-0.83
|Beta Bionics
|$65.12 million
|11.27
|-$54.76 million
|N/A
|N/A
Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beta Bionics.
Summary
Envoy Medical beats Beta Bionics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
About Beta Bionics
Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
