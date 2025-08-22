Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) vs. Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Critical Contrast

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -10,961.26% N/A -236.14% Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beta Bionics 0 4 7 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 683.90%. Beta Bionics has a consensus price target of $22.5556, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Beta Bionics.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Beta Bionics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $220,000.00 115.43 -$20.80 million ($1.43) -0.83 Beta Bionics $65.12 million 11.27 -$54.76 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beta Bionics.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Beta Bionics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.