EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,332,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 482,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,985,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $610.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

