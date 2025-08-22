EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $610.30 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $567.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

