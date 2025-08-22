Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.030-3.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.092. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Dycom Industries also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DY. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DY opened at $262.4060 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 481.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

