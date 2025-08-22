Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.76.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $63.1510 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after buying an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after buying an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after buying an additional 967,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

