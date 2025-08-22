DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $440,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 266.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.8% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $74.5260 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.