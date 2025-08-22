Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

