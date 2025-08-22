Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.7530 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

