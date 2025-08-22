Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 125 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total value of $216,401.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares in the company, valued at $32,130,706.10. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $509.7530 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.43 and its 200 day moving average is $479.99. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

