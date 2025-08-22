Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total transaction of $2,852,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,095,049.86. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,470 shares of company stock valued at $39,026,774 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $260.5780 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $240.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.95 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

