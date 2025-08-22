Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $137.3490 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

