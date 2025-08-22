Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

