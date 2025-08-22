Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 505 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

