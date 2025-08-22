Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,461 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 105.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shopify by 295.3% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 162,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 58,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Shopify by 38.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 225,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 150.4% in the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $136.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

