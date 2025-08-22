Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 277,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $54,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,273,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,393,000 after buying an additional 123,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $104.5770 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

