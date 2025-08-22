Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight” Rating

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

DAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Trading Up 2.3%

DAY stock opened at $68.9510 on Friday. Dayforce has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dayforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.