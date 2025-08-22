DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $450.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.56. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

