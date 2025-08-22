D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 776 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 527,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 433,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

