D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 567 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after buying an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SCHF opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

