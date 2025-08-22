D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHZ stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

