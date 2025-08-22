D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 235 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $140.5740 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

