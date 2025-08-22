D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 12,768 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

