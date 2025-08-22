D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $42.9230 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

