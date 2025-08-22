D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $320.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.96. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.03, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.