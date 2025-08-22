D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

