D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

