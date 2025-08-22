D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 759.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $16,519,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,180,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VMI opened at $363.8570 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $384.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

