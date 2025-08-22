D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 24.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $32.6460 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.