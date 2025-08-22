D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FDS opened at $376.8840 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.76 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.85 and a 200 day moving average of $434.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

